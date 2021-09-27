BOSTON (WHDH) - The first refugees from Afghanistan have spent the last few days getting settled in Massachusetts and are now talking about their hopes for life here in the US.

Amani, 32, and Atiya, 26, are the first two Afghan fathers to come to Massachusetts with their families. They got some help Monday from the Roxbury Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center.

“I’m from the province that is still fighting the Taliban,” Amani said. “So, I am the first target for the Taliban. It’s a little tough for me.”

Both worked in the US Embassy –Atiya as a cook and Amani helped with security for Americans traveling through Kabul.

“We worked with the US before. We understand their culture and we want to be just like them,” he said. “There is nothing to be scared of. Nothing to be concerned about. We are gonna serve this country and they have to be happy for us. We’re gonna serve them. We’re gonna be normal people.”

The Salvation Army is working with other social service agencies trying to help the 900 or more refugees transition to their new lives in communities across the state.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to provide care and resources and compassion to these folks that have been dealing with so much,” said Chris Farrand, the Salvation Army Regional Emergency Disaster Services Director.

Atiya said his American dream is the same as people born here.

“This is our new opportunity for a new life for us,” Amani said.

Atiya said he hopes to start a new life in America with education for himself and his three children– especially his two daughters.

“Understand that there is way bigger life for girls here in America than there is in Afghanistan right now, and I want to go for work and to give them a better life,” he said.

Centers like the Roxbury Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center are helping these refugees with everything from filling out paperwork to finding new housing to get their families out of hotels.

