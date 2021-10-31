DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut family is getting some major praise from the Boston Bruins after transforming their daughter’s wheelchair into a Bruins-themed Zamboni for Halloween.

Twenty-year-old Abi Simpson, who was born with a rare genetic disorder and is non-verbal, loves to live life to the fullest and her Halloween costumes are extraordinary every year.

“We worked together to build it and make it happen[…]she took it to school yesterday for Halloween and it just kind of blew up from there,” said Simpson’s stepfather Rob Bernier.

In past years, Abi has been everything from an astronaut to Judge Judy for Halloween, but her Bruins getup is garnering more attention than any costume has before.

“It was a big hit at school, a lot of people there are huge Bruins fans, so they wanted to take pictures with her. It was so fun,” said Simpson’s mother Noelia Ferreira.

A picture of Simpson dressed in her Zamboni took off on social media, catching the attention of millions, including the Boston hockey team.

“We love it, Abi!” tweeted the official Bruins account.

For Simpson, it was a happy day mixed in with some tears of joy.

“What means a lot to us is that people were looking at the Zamboni and the costume, and not Abi as a child in a wheelchair,” Bernier said. “They were looking at the whole thing, and that is what made her cry.”

The family says this year’s Halloween costume will be hard to top.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)