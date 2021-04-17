‘A bit of brightness’: Thousands of daffodils planted by Boston Marathon finish line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of volunteers planted daffodils by the Boston Marathon finish line Saturday as Patriots Day approaches.

The nonprofit “Marathon Daffodils” plants thousands of the flowers every year to remember the Marathon Bombing in 2013, and a volunteer said the flowers also are a sign of spring.

“It’s a bit of brightness, it makes these dreary rainy days a little happier when the daffodils are blooming. It means the warm weather is coming,” said volunteer Kris Talarico.

