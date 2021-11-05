WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a fallen soldier from Dorchester received the surprise of a lifetime when they were gifted a new car on Friday.

Corporal Edgardo Zayas was killed in action while serving in Baghdad in 2006. He left behind a wife and two young children.

Citizens Bank and the Military Support Foundation presented his family with the new vehicle to help ease their burden.

“It was hard to try and raise two kids by myself,” said Suheil Campbell, Zayas’s wife. “This was a blessing from God and my husband too.”

Zayas was awarded two purple hearts for his service in Iraq.

