FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg last month was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Previously unsure if she would ever walk again, young mother Samantha Dayao showed her resilience as she climbed the steps of her family’s Fitchburg home with the assistance of a walker after being released from the hospital.

“We’re all just so amazed and so proud of her for working hard at it,” said Dayao’s father, Jose Gonzalez, who documented his daughter’s entire recovery process at UMass Memorial Medical center. “It’s definitely a blessing. She’s in much better spirits.”

On January 17, crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash near 1118 Water St. transported Dayao to an area hospital for treatment.

She had been walking home from her job at a Leominster Wendy’s when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Alvin Gaston, 42, of Ayer. Surveillance video captured two vehicles stopping after the crash and several people running over to the scene.

Gaston, 42, of Ayer, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Although it’s not clear when Gaston will be called to court, Gonzalez said he hopes his daughter will be able to attend the arraignment when the time comes.

“I’m hoping [she can attend]. She’s ready to make sure that justice is served,” he said.

This #Fitchburg mom was hit by a car and left for dead. It took 3 weeks in the hospital to get her back on her feet. JUST ONE STATION was there when she returned home to her family. #7news pic.twitter.com/f4xW1qaufJ — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 3, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)