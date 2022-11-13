LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys.

Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.

This was the first time the men had hosted a “Drinksgiving” event, visiting Hibernian, Tony’s, and Jade. At Rolly’s, the last pub stop of the night, they held raffles as well. Tickets were sold online for the crawl, and every registration came with a “Drinksgiving” T-shirt.

Participants were encouraged to join to “contribute to a great cause and support some amazing local businesses,” according to the event page. Reid said lending a hand is just the Lynn way.

“There’s a lot of people who are in need, and that’s what Lynn’s all about,” Reid said. “We’re here to connect people, we’re here to support each other.”

Those unable to join the pub crawl can still donate online.

