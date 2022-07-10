BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business in Jamaica Plain celebrate a hundred years of service on Sunday.

George’s Shoe Store on Centre Street has been passed down through generations and marked 100 years of business in Boston over the weekend.

“We’ve had retail stores somewhere in the Boston-area for a hundred year,” said Ben Abrams, son of founder George Abrams. “We’ve been in Somerville, we’ve been Cambridge, we’ve been in Manchester, New Hampshire, but overall, we’ve been in Boston.”

Sunday’s celebration included cake and sales on shoes while the area was filled with pedestrians for an Open Streets event that day.

“I come here a lot,” one customer said. “Shoes, boots, clothes; the whole nine yards.”

The store took time to thank its patrons and longtime employees during the celebration. The owners said their century of success was all thanks to their generations of customers and committed employees.

Leslie Natale, an employee of 40 years, said she walked into her career while shopping at George’s Shoes with her mother as a child.

“I grew up in this store, so this store is home,” Natale said. “And I grew up in JP, so it’s everything to me.”

George’s Shoes also made shoes at one point, up until the Great Depression.

