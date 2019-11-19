A Chicago woman accused in cut-from-womb case gives birth

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Clarisa Figueroa, who is charged in the death of 19-year-old expectant mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. First-degree murder charges have been filed against Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa in connection with the death of Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered earlier in the week, strangled before her baby was cut from her womb. (Chicago Police Department via CNN)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman charged in the death of a mother and the child cut from her womb has given birth.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Tuesday that 25-year-old Desiree Figueroa was taken from Cook County Jail, where she has been held since May, to give birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital.

She is now back in jail.

Authorities provided no further information. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has refused to comment.

Figueroa and her mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s home, then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the brain-damaged newborn, claiming the baby boy as her own. The baby died weeks later.

