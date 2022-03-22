BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu promoted the city’s ongoing fare-free bus plan for certain MBTA lines Tuesday.

The city is using federal money to pay for residents to use the 23, 28 and 29 buses fare-free for the next two years, in a plan originally organized by previous Mayor Kim Janey. Wu said the buses make public transit and city resources more accessible.

“It turns out that when we chose to make an investment in our people and make it so that everyone fundamentally has the right to access every opportunity in Boston, that’s how we actually get to a city for everyone,” Wu said at Roxbury Community College.

