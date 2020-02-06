‘A commander in chief you can feel proud of’: Dr. Biden hits campaign trail in NH, husband huddles with advisers

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Dr. Jill Biden hit the campaign trail Thursday on her husband’s behalf hoping to help straighten out his path to the White House following a disastrous Iowa caucus.

At a house party in Hudson, Dr. Biden talked about why her husband should be the next president as the nation turns its eyes toward the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire next week.

“Joe is the only leader who can hit the ground running, day one, and take our nation into the future” she said.

The former second lady, who has her sights set on first lady, displayed her sense of humor when speaking about taking time off from her job as a college professor to campaign.

She also made a stop at a cafe in Manchester to chat with prospective voters and try to win over some undecideds.

“I have always been supportive of Obama and Biden,” one diner said. “I can’t wait.

Others say they are still on the fence about who they will throw their support behind.

“We need all hands on board,” Biden told supporters. “A commander and chief who you can feel proud of. Who believes that our best days are ahead of us. That is Joe Biden”

Joe Biden spent the day huddling with his advisors and preparing for the upcoming debate.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)