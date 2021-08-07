NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a North Andover pizzeria said he was shaken up but thankful no one was hurt after a car barreled through his restaurant on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash found an SUV had gone straight through the front of Captain Pizza on Route 114 early Saturday, causing the entire Jasmine Plaza strip mall to be evacuated. Police said the driver accidentally drover her parked car into the shop and that she and her passenger are expected to be OK.

The pizzeria remains closed and structural engineers will assess the building. The business was closed at the time of the crash and owner Scott Kareklas pulled up only a few minutes later.

“It was just a complete shock … I thought it was a dream, I was like ‘Is this really happening?'” Kareklas said, adding he we was glad no one had started work. “If there is anybody in the store, anybody working, it would’ve been really bad.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)