A convicted murderer who escaped jail twice has been caught

(CNN) — A convicted murderer serving a life sentence without parole has been caught after his second escape from an Arkansas prison.

Calvin Adams, 49, escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, about 46 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, according to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The escapee was found Tuesday morning on the roof of the unit, the department said in a tweet.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in Greene County in 1995 and sentenced to life without parole, according to the jail website. The charges stemmed from him kidnapping and shooting a man, CNN affiliate WMC reported.

Corrections officers discovered that Adams was missing from the jail during an inmate count Monday, the tweet said.

The count was conducted around 4:30 a.m. Monday, WMC reported.

The Arkansas State Police assisted the jail with its search, Dina Tyler, an employee of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, told WMC.

Before Adams was located, Tyler suggested he could still be on the property, which has a fence that would pose a difficulty to escape, WMC reported.

“It is a serious fence. The fence is not set on stun, it is a lethal fence. It circles all the property right up next to the building,” Tyler told the affiliate.

This isn’t Adams’ first escape from a jail. According to the jail’s inmate website he was charged with escape in the second degree in 2009.

Tyler says Adams and another man escaped from the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County, Arkansas and were gone for three or four days before being discovered about 90 miles south of Buffalo, New York, according to WMC.

