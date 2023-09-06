BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of volunteers in Burlington have green thumbs and big hearts.

The Burlington Lawn Mowers Dream Team has been providing free yard work for the past three years with the aim to help those who can’t do the work themselves, including the elderly, veterans, single parents and those with medical issues.

Stew Pruslin is a volunteer with the program.

“When someone really appreciates the work you do, that’s a good feeling, and you drive away feeling like you’ve made someone’s day better,” Pruslin said. “It’s a lot of fun, if you’re into doing yard work. You start with a lawn that doesn’t necessarily look like it’s in great shape. When you’re done, it looks so much better, and you know that you’ve made someone much happier with their property.”

Jay Barnes started the group after he was inspired to make a difference just by stepping outside.

“I was walking, and I see a lot of high grass,” Barnes said. “I’m saying, ‘Is there anything I can do in my community to make a difference?’”

Since the dream team’s founding, they have expanded into Billerica, Wilmington and Woburn.

They’ve helped hundreds of people who were not able to take care of their lawns, and Barnes said they want to help even more people, more often.

“At the present time, we have great volunteers, and we need more great volunteers,” he said. “We have so many yards that still need mowing, and we’ll help the people out once a month, but if we have more volunteers, maybe we can help out every three weeks.”

The team’s season runs from May through October.

