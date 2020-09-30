‘A dangerous machine’: Local mother offers warning to others after toddler loses foot in lawnmower accident

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl is on the road to recovery after a terrifying accident at her father’s home in Lakeville.

Abigail lost her left foot and part of her leg to a ride-on lawnmower accident in August.

“Unfortunately, Abigal ran behind the mower as it was put in reverse,” her mother Sarah Reardon explained.

She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island where she underwent five surgeries.

“I am grieving and crushed, for what happened, but she is still my girl,” her mother said. “She is still the same silly, goofy, happy little 3-year-old and that personality just came back to life in the hospital.”

She is smiling now, but it has been a tough month full of hospital stays for the 3-year-old and her family.

“As devastated as I am by what happened to her, it was this weird mix of being very very grateful that it wasn’t worse,” Reardon said. “It easily could have been.”

Abigail’s 6-year-old sister Alexis watched the accident happen and their mother said too many families treat lawnmowers as toys.

“If you’re mowing, there’s no need for them be outside playing especially around the lawnmower or tractor,” she said. “And certainly don’t give rides on it, it is a dangerous machine.”

Abigail is due for another surgery next week and will eventually be fitted for a prosthesis.

Even though she has a long road ahead, her spirit is shining bright.

“I hope no other family has to go through this,” Reardon said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help defray some of the costs of Abigail’s care.

