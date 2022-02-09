BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Wednesday evening.

“Today is a day that I hoped would never come,” Rask said in a statement. “When I made the decision to have surgery on my hip last summer, I did so knowing that the road to recovery would be challenging.”

The news of the 34-year-old netminder’s retirement comes after he was recently shut down by the team due a lower-body injury.

“Over these last few weeks, I’ve realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve,” Rask explained.

Rask thanked the Bruins organization and fans for supporting him over the years.

“I’m so proud to have worn the Spoked-B for my entire career and wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Rask added.

Rask is the winningest goalie in Bruins history. In 15 seasons, he racked up 308 wins and posted a .921 save percentage.

Read Rask’s full statement below:

