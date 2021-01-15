‘A day that we have been waiting for’: Healthcare workers at Boston University receive COVID-19 shot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Healthcare workers and staff who support COVID-facing healthcare at Boston University were first in line to get their shot Friday as the university began rolling out its first batch of vaccinations.

“This is a day that we have been waiting for and hoping forever probably since the first reports of COVID started to come into the United States,” Dr. Judy Platt of B.U.’s Health and Human Services said. “There’s been so much anticipation and at the same time we recognize how lucky we are to be receiving the vaccine as well.”

The vaccine is going first to those in the state’s 1-A category — campus healthcare workers and support staff and others who come into direct contact with the virus.

“They are healthcare providers, but they are also individuals who are part of our testing and collection sites, as well as our clinical testing lab here at Boston University because we had set up our own testing lab,” Platt explained.

Last week Northeastern became one of the first universities in the country to administer COVID-19 vaccines. They got 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine… which also went to Phase One individuals.

As for most students on campus, they’ll have to wait a little longer.

“The general student population is really not going to be prioritized for vaccination before we’re open to the general public which the state has said will hopefully be at Phase Three, at some point in April,” Platt said.

Boston University was given 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to start.

