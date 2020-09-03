‘A deeply unfortunate accident’: Randolph officer on administrative leave following pedestrian crash involving cruiser

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway and a Randolph police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he struck a pedestrian while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the crash in the area of North Main and Grove streets at 9:20 p.m. on August 25, found a Randolph resident, 29, in need of medical attention, police said.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

“The first thing I want to express is my sincere empathy to the victim and his family,” Chief William Pace wrote in a statement issued Thursday. “I have reached out and have spoken with the victim’s family. As the investigation into this matter is still open and being conducted by an outside agency, I am extremely limited in what I can say at this time.”

Pace confirmed that the officer was en route to a domestic violence call and had his lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

He did stop and render aid to the victim.

In his statement, Pace addressed questions from the public regarding the victim’s interaction with police earlier in the night:

“I am aware that the victim had been involved in a motor vehicle crash earlier that evening. An audio recording has been posted online of an interaction between the victim and a police officer during aftermath of the original crash. This recording is of a different police officer, and there was a disagreement about towing the vehicle from the scene. However, the vehicle could not be safely driven due to the crash, was unregistered and uninsured and the driver was unlicensed, so the vehicle had to be towed by law.”

Preliminary reports indicate that the officer involved in the pedestrian crash had no knowledge of the victim’s prior run-in with police until he was briefed by other officers later on.

“We have absolutely no information at this time to indicate that this was anything other than a deeply unfortunate accident,” Pace wrote.

The Quincy Police Department is investigating the incident and the Randolph Police Department’s policies and procedures will be reviewed.

The results of the investigation will be made available to the public to the extent that the law will allow.

