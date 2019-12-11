A diamond on the diamond: Diehard Red Sox fans celebrate wedding at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox have hosted plenty of ring ceremonies over the years — but never one quite like this.

Drew and Shannon Lanthier of Connecticut tied the knot in hardball heaven Wednesday afternoon as part of the Red Sox’s “Gift of Sox” holiday promotion.

“We got an email, it was like this is not a fake email, we’re looking for someone to get married at Fenway next week,” Drew said.

Fenway franks, championship trophies and of course, Wally the Green Monster were all part of this festive affair paid for entirely by the team.

“Amazing, yeah. It’s really cool,” Shannon said. “I’m glad this is where we are today and it’s really cool.”

Wally escorted the couple’s newborn son Nolan down the aisle and even served as ring bearer.

The team reached out to a number of couples who got engaged at Fenway this season trying to find the perfect one for a fastball-paced wedding at the ballpark.

The Lanthiers certainly fit the bill — Drew proposed to Shannon on opening day last April!

“The Red Sox got their rings so I figured I’d give Shannon hers on the same day,” he said.

Drew said that when the two first met, he was the bigger Sox fan.

But now, Shannon is the true diehard!

“Any night during the week where I wanna go out to dinner, maybe see a movie if there’s a Red Sox game that’s a no-no, she’s a bigger fan at this point,” Drew joked.

The Lanthiers say they are thankful to the team they love for knocking their wedding ceremony out of — or rather into — the park.

“They got to make us a part of the Red Sox history and make us a part of the Red Sox family permanently and for that I’ll be forever grateful,” Drew said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)