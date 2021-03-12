‘A direction in normalcy’: NH teachers celebrate vaccination day

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - With a spring in their step, teachers in Salem, New Hampshire are celebrating their coronavirus vaccinations.

From public to charter to parochial school, teachers, coaches, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, all got their fist shot of the Moderna vaccine at Salem High School Friday.

“I think it’s great for our morale, like teamwork,” said special education teacher Jodi Turner. “We’re doing it all together.”

School officials pushed to be the first district in the state to get its entire staff vaccinated. They say they deserve it as one of just a few school systems to have full-time in-person learning since September.

“We’ve been in school for seven months – like this is great,” said special education teacher Katie Rozunek. “It makes you feel like you are important.”

Their appointment begins with a COVID-19 screening and from there, they register and get a vaccination card. Then, groups of 14 people all from the same school are moved into a classroom, socially distanced and vaccinated by local firefighters and EMTs.

“There’s a lot of different methods out there,” said Salem EMS Director Douglas Devine. “Part of this is it’s easier to move five or six vaccinators than it is to move 12 to 15 people.”

After waiting 15 minutes to ensure no adverse side effects, the school staffers go on their way.

The classroom gets cleaned, sanitized and used again.

After a long year, many said they feel this is a great reward.

“I was actually very excited to have this opportunity to get vaccinated. I feel like it’s giving us a direction in normalcy,” special education teacher Ashley Ruocco said.

Everyone who received their first dose Friday has already been scheduled for their second dose on April 9.

Educators in Dover also got their vaccinations.

