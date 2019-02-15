A dream come true at Disney on Ice for for kids battling cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a night to remember at Disney on Ice for a group of kids battling cancer.

Patients from The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and their siblings got the red carpet treatment at the opening night of Disney on Ice’s new production, Mickey’s Search Party.

“You always hear about Disney being magical,” Dana-Farber’s director of Patient and Family Programs, Lisa Scherber said. “This was beyond magical.”

Five families who have been in and out of the hospital for treatments got to take a break from their worries and enjoy themselves at the TD Garden.

Hannah Serpa, 3, is battling leukemia. Her mom, Michelle said she is grateful for a fun night out.

” I wasn’t sure if we would make it because she hasn’t been well the last two weeks,” Serpa said. “But it is good to see her running around and ignoring me telling her to stay still.”

Another young patient, Maddie Alexander, has been in treatment for three years. Her mom Kelly said her daughter is doing a lot of hard work to get better so it is nice to have a break.

One of the highlights of the event was an appearance from Mickey Mouse.

“Watching each child walk down that red carpet,” Scherber began, “They just show their courage and their fun and their pure magic.”

