BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina were all smiles Friday night at his foundation’s 5th annual gala.

Friday’s star-studded event helped raise funds to expand the number of children and families supported by the organization. 100 percent of the profits from the donations go straight to helping kids in Latin America and the US.

“For me, this is a dream come true,” the former pitcher said.

“There’s power in learning, knowledge is the only thing that people can’t take away from you. Being from where we are, a third world country that is in development little by little it’s extremely important,” said Carolina Martinez. “To raise good kids with good education so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

It was a night of celebration and also remembrance. The loss of Sox icon Jerry Remy on the minds and hearts of many in attendance.

“I’m a little bit down on the fact we just lost a big one… Jerry Remy,” said Pedro Martinez. “At the same time, I know Jerry is smiling somewhere.”

“Actually, we just got back from going out there and paying our respects,” said former catcher Jason Veritek. “Jerry means the world not only as a player but his continued effort as a broadcaster.”

Players from different teams and sports came together to support the Martinez’s dream.

“I just know from my time with the Pats, so many guys would come whether it’s from the Celtics or Sox to support the work we did, said Matt Light. “That’s the kind of spirit that Boston really embodies.”

“They’re supporting my dream and Carolina’s dream,” Pedro said. “Better the next human being beside you, especially the young kids who are coming up, they need role models and that’s what we try to do.”

