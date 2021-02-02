‘A familiar fear’: Pressley talks about trauma of attack on Capitol

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley talked about dealing with trauma in the wake of January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol at a virtual community conversation in Roxbury.

While talking about racial justice, public health and national policy, Pressley said she and her staff have moved on from the attack but said it stirred up familiar feelings.

“To be Black in America, to be a Black woman in America, to have the ancestrally triggered trauma of a white supremacist violent mob seizing the capital brandishing Confederate flags, erecting noose on the west lawn of the Capitol, seeking to interrupt a peaceful transfer of power … it is a familiar fear,” Pressley said.

