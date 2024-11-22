Our rain bucket will continue to fill up over the next 24 hours! Saturday will be the wet portion of our weekend. Sunday is drier. Both days will be windy and feel chillier than our highs in the 40s.

Low pressure is still nearby to start the weekend, bringing us showers, before heading northeast to the Canadian Maritimes. We’ve mainly had light, spotty showers today. Expect more rain tonight through tomorrow morning. The showers will taper off tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll still be stuck under a thick cloud deck.

Here’s a closer look at the timing below. Some towns could pick up an additional 1″ of rain.

Overnight, our wind will shift and become northwesterly. That wind direction is going to help bring in the cooler and eventually drier air for the weekend. It is going to be windy! Gusts could be 30+ mph. With the wind whipping like that, it’ll feel chillier each day. Highs will be in the mid/upper 40s. Dress for it to feel like the 30s Saturday and closer to 40 on Sunday.

Saturday:

Sunday:

We keep the storm door open next week! A few showers Tuesday. There’s still a chance for rain and snow showers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black