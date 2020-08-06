A Few Showers South Friday, Decent Weekend

Today was one of those low humidity, comfortable summer afternoons with highs into the low 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. A picture perfect day to turn off the A/C and open up the windows! We haven’t been able to do that too often this summer.

That comfortable air sticks around through this evening and into tomorrow, although there is a chance for a few showers along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands Friday midday through the afternoon, but we’re not tracking a washout.

We certainly do need the rain, as the drought monitor released earlier this morning shows nearly half of southern New England still under a moderate drought.

Friday features more clouds and an onshore breeze which will keep temperatures slightly cooler, into the low 80s, 70s likely at the coast.

Clouds and some fog linger into early Saturday morning, giving way to more sunshine by the afternoon with highs around 80. With more sunshine and some warmer temperatures, Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

The heat and the humidity both return for the start of the next work week with highs around 90 both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday’s heat is ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening which could linger into early Wednesday.

We turn drier Thursday with highs into the mid 80s, cooler at the coast.