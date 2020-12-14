‘A game-changer’: Pat’s safety donates hundreds of toys to Brockton school children

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of toys were donated to Brockton families in need this holiday season thanks to a special contribution from Patriots’ safety Patrick Chung.

Chung teamed up with his real estate development firm MJW Developments to donate hundreds of toys to Brockton Public School children and left the building overflowing with fun and games.

“It’s a rough time now in life. COVID has definitely messed some things up and it definitely hurt some families, so the best we can do to help kids make them happy in the Christmas time,” he said. “Throughout the year — not just Christmas.”

Chung said he wanted to do all he could to give back to the community.

“There’s a lot of underprivileged families and children that just don’t have the resources and we’ve been blessed with the opportunities and these resources,” he said. “I truly believe I was put here to help people.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said he is grateful to Chung for his generous donation.

He said there is a greater need for giving during this difficult holiday season.

“This kind gesture, really kind generous gesture, is going to be a game-changer,” Sullivan said. “Because when the boys and girls wake up, depending on what holiday they celebrate, they’re going to have the ability to see something really special.”

Chung opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He said he has been working with his firm and serving communities while off the field.

