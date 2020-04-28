‘A gentle soul’: Coronavirus identified as contributing factor in death of Suffolk County CO

BOSTON (WHDH) - Coronavirus has been identified as a contributing factor in the death of a Suffolk County House of Corrections officer.

Gregory Rector was an 18-year veteran of the force but had to leave work back on March 12 after falling ill, according to a post on the department’s website.

Rector was hospitalized with a brain disease and was COVID-19 positive.

“Gregory was a gentle soul and one who smiled every day. He will be greatly missed by all,” the department said in a statement.

No further information was released.

