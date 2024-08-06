BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket is drawing reaction from Massachusetts politicians.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said she is “thrilled with this selection”.

“The people of this country do not want to go back to the anger and division of Donald Trump,” Healey said in a statement. “They want to move forward together with a sense of optimism and hope – and those are the values that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz represent. I am so excited to support this incredible ticket in this campaign and then help them move this country forward as the next President and Vice President of the United States.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Harris had made a “terrific pick”.

“As a former teacher, veteran, and one of the most effective governors in America, Walz has a strong track record of putting government on the side of working families,” Warren wrote. “I’m all in for Harris-Walz!”

Senator Ed Markey also praised Harris’ choice.

“I know he is a working class champion with the experience to help Kamala Harris lead our nation and deliver on the promises of a livable future for our people and planet,” Markey wrote. “We now have the ticket that will bring us to victory on Election Day.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley highlighted Walz’ experience.

“As a former public school teacher, Gov Walz has never forgotten the people,” Pressley said on X. “He fights for every worker and family that calls this country home. I sincerely can’t wait to call him Mr Vice President. That Harris/Walz ticket is the one. Let’s go!”

Rep. Jim McGovern called Walz a “great choice” and said he and his family are “thrilled” with the pick.

“Tim, his wife, Gwen, and his kids, Hope and Gus, are dear friends,” McGovern said on X. “They are good people who have done great things for Minnesota and the nation. The future is bright!!!!”

Rep. Lori Trahan called Walz “an excellent choice for Vice President”.

“As a veteran, he helped lead the Veterans Affairs Committee’s work to improve access to health care and benefits for fellow veterans,” Trahan said in a statement. “As an educator and Governor, he passed free school meals to make sure children don’t go hungry, gun safety laws to protect kids at school and in their communities, and paid leave for workers. We have a strong, proven ticket in Kamala Harris and Tim Walz who are ready to take our message for a better future directly to the American people.”

