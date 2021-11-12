BOSTON (WHDH) - The third Boston police officer who was wounded in a shooting after an hourslong standoff that left a gunman dead in Dorchester earlier this week was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The officer, whose name has not been released, stepped out of Boston Medical Center in a knee brace to the applause of his fellow officers. A sense of relief hung in the air as the officers gathered out front to greet their fellow officer.

“It was a big happy to be out, thankful to be OK, and just great to be out with the family,” said Boston Patrolman Association President Larry Calderone, who spoke with the officer as he was released. “It’s a great day for the department and the city of Boston.”

The officer headed home with a police escort.

He is the third and final officer to be discharged following a nearly six-hour-long standoff with a barricaded suspect on Ferndale Street on Tuesday afternoon in which the suspect opened fire on the officers, according to Boston police.

Officers returned fire during the incident and fatally struck the suspect, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

