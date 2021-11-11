BOSTON (WHDH) - The third Boston police officer who was wounded in a shooting after an hourslong standoff that left a gunman dead in Dorchester earlier this week was released from the hospital on Thursday.

“It was a big happy to be out, thankful to be okay, and just great to be out with the family,” said Boston Patrolman Association President Larry Calderone, who spoke with the officer as he was released. “It’s a great day for the department and the city of Boston.”

All three officers were transported to area hospitals after a barricaded suspect inside a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street on Tuesday afternoon opened fire on them after a nearly six-hour-long standoff, according to Boston police.

The other two officers had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Officers returned fire during the incident and fatally struck the suspect, police said.

The names of the officers involved and the suspect have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

A powerful moment. The third Boston Police Officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital.



More than 50 of his fellow officers saluted and clapped for him outside Boston Medical Center. @7News pic.twitter.com/x5s0CxeN7u — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) November 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)