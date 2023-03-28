A man who was attacked on Saint Patrick’s Day in Downtown Crossing in Boston has died, police announced on Monday.

Speaking this week, those who knew Barry Whelan, 46, of Woburn described him as a gentile soul and called for justice as the investigation into his death continues.

“They’ve taken someone’s life that did not deserve to be taken,” Whelan’s boss, John Marsoobian said.

Police said Whelan was beaten into unconsciousness on St. Patrick’s Day. He was rushed to the hospital before being taken off life support one week later.

The medical examiner later determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Marsoobian said Whelan was “a great guy.”

“And he never had a bad thing to say about anybody,” Marsoobian said.

Marsoobian said Whelan moved to the US from Ireland a few decades ago and worked as a lead carpenter for Twin Peaks Construction. In the aftermath of his death, his friends and family are still processing this tragic loss.

“It’s been tough, as you can imagine,” Marsoobian said. “And as tough as it is on us and our employees and everybody that has worked with Barry, it’s even harder on the family.”

“We lost a good guy and I hope that justice prevails,” Marsoobian continued.

Whelan leaves behind his mother and brother.

No arrests have been made to date in connection with Whelan’s death.

Police asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).