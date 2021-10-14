STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton-based family business has had a hand in some of the biggest plays of the postseason.

Eagle-eyed fans know the Red Sox sluggers all sport Franklin batting gloves and the company’s president, Adam Franklin, said he is proud of this accomplishment.

“This is year 75 for Franklin, we’re a third-generation family business, my grandfather started the company,” he said. “We’re super proud.”

For decades, Franklin Sports has outfitted major leaguers but nothing makes them happier than seeing the home team players wearing the family name.

“To see guys like Xander Boegarts, and JD Martinez and Kike Hernandez step up to the plate wearing our gloves, it’s special to see your name out there,” Franklin said.

Each player has a custom glove designed to their exact specifications from color to fit, — some players can be particular.

“It’s a super hands-on process,” Franklin said. “Each guy has their own flair and style that they like to add to their gloves.”

John Ballas is known as the glove gatekeeper. Should a player want something made, they go directly to him.

“In my wildest imagination I could’ve never thought that I’d be doing something like this,” he said.

The Brockton native has been crafting for the players since 1983 and developing close relationships with them all the way.

“The Red Sox have some of the nicest guys in baseball, and I’m not just saying that because I’m a hometown guy,” he said.

Though he admits that a post-season playoff against the Houston Astros has left him torn. He has had made gloves for plenty of Astros players including Jose Altuve and Carlos Corea and wishes them every success — as long as the Sox win.

“It’s difficult,” Ballas said laughing. “Really, what I do is I root for my guys.”

