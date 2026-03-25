MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 8-year-old boy from Marshfield was found Wednesday in Duxbury.

He was found on a wooded area on Houndsditch Road two miles from his home.

“This was a very scary situation, but it has a happy ending,” Marshfield police chief Phillip Tavares said Wednesday.

Investigators said Callahan Pierce was last seen on Moraine Street around 7 p.m.

Tavares said Pierce appeared to have spent the night alone outside and was discovered by Duxbury residents, who lured him into their house with food.

Several search teams went out Tuesday night, including officers in cruisers and on bicycles and a helicopter using infrared technology and drones searching from the sky.

Neighbors were also seen with flashlights searching the woods.

Officials suspect Pierce may be suffering from hypothermia; he was transported to the hospital for evaluation and medical attention.

— Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares addresses media —

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