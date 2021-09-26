LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people were evacuated from a pair of markets in Lawrence after a gas leak Sunday, but residents and officials said they were thankful no one was hurt.

Firefighters responding to reports of a gas leak at a former factory building on Manchester Street at 11 a.m. found a subcontractor doing excavation work had struck and severed a high-pressure gas line, spewing gas into the air, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney.

“There was combustible readings in the flammable range, a concern for us,” Meaney said.

People inside the building smelled the gas, and officials evacuated more than 100 people from a fruit market and neighboring flea market. Eversource crews worked to shut off the gas throughout the day.

Three years ago, a Lawrence teenager was killed after a series of gas explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley area, and Columbia Gas was fined $53 million for having overpressurized pipelines. Officials said that tragedy was on their minds during Sunday’s leak.

“A gas situation in the city, it’s a hectic situation,” said City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez. “We’re all aware, and we don’t want anything bad to happen because of that bad experience 3 years ago.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox