A family of Afghan evacuees is settling in Rhode Island after being forced to flee their homeland earlier this year.

Amin Faqiry and his family were forced out of Afghanistan when the government collapsed in August, and Amin said his life was at stake.

“If I had not have been gotten out, my life would have been in danger,” Amin said. “It was a hell of a journey. To be honest with you. It was a chaotic moment when we were getting out of Kabul.”

A friend of the family, Jonathan Dator, helped guide them through the complicated visa application process.

“I’m an immigrant myself. My family adopted me as a baby. And it took a lot for me to get here,” Dator said.

Now Amin is hopeful about starting again.

“So my life is going to be like a newborn baby here. So I’m going to start crawling and start my new life and enroll my kids into school and enroll my myself to some, you know, good, good educational Institute,” Amin said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)