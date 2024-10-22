STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven-year-old Riley Ward is safe thanks to her grandmother Louise Ward after a hit-and-run in Stoneham that left Louise hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

“The car was coming and my Nana saw it and she saw it coming and pushed me and the dog up so we could not get hit, and then she got hit,” Riley said.

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Spring and Pleasant streets around 8:45 p.m. Saturday; they found a woman lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries, according to a statement issued by Police Chief James O’Connor.

“The victim of this crash performed a heroic act by making sure her granddaughter was out of the way and safe,” O’Connor said in a statement. “We are committed to finding justice for the victim and her family, and we ask that the community assists us if they can.”

The driver, who did not stop, left behind Riley and the family dog Nala, who the Wards said also helped pull Riley off the street in time. Louise was left on the ground, seriously hurt, until people heard Riley’s calls for help.

“I raised my hand and yelled so people could see me,” Riley said. “The car behind it stopped and pulled over and everyone started pulling over they started calling the ambulance well the police and they called the ambulance and the fire truck came.”

The loving mother, grandmother, and lifetime caregiver was rushed to the hospital.

“Her whole career she’s taken care of of people in hospice and nurse she’s always been the one everyone’s kind of gone to you know to take care of them when they were in a time of need,” said Louise’s son, Tommy Ward. “The car was obviously going pretty fast and they had to have known they made impact and they didn’t even hit the brakes they just took off.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they can identify the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Dalis at 781-438-1215, ext. 3133.

