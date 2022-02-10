FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man and his wife are Super Bowl-bound thanks to Patriots owner Bob Kraft.

Mark Lamson has run the Boston Marathon every year for six years to raise money for the Patriots’ Foundation. So far, he was raised more than $100,000 for the special cause.

“I was overwhelmed. I really was. It’s something that I never expected. That’s a huge gift from them,” he said.

Lamson was invited to Gillette Stadium last week to be honored for his fundraising efforts and thought he was just getting a commemorative football — But he got so much more.

“They gave me the football and then they said, ‘I have one more thing for you.’ And then they turned around with the giant promotional tickets and I was amazed.”

Lamson said he plans on taking his wife along for the trip of a lifetime and played a little trick to surprise her.

“I put the football on the counter and said, ‘Look what I got.’ And then inside the box were the tickets actually to the Super Bowl,” he explained, “I said, ‘Look in there.’ And she opened the envelope and she was like, ‘Are you serious?”

Lamson said he is grateful for this generous gift.

“The patriot’s organization and the Krafts have always just been above and beyond gracious for what myself and the other runners do for them,” he said.

