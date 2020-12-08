‘A huge risk’: Dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to private club in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A cluster of cases is causing concern in East Bridgewater.

According to town health officials, there have been 90 confirmed coronavirus cases and 57 probable cases in town — many of them linked to the East Bridgewater Commercial Club.

Officials said they fear those numbers will only go up.

“What I want people to understand is that even if you weren’t at the Commercial Club there is a huge risk in East Bridgewater right now,” Susan Mulloy said at a Board of Health meeting Monday night. “That’s the most cases we’ve seen ever. And yes, 43 of them are directly reflective of the Commercial Club but, the rest of them aren’t. They are from small gatherings, family gatherings.”

Officials are urging everyone who visited the club to get tested.

