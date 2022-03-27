A woman who was unable to leave Ukraine with her newborn baby has made it to Slovakia, according to her father.

Fitchburg physician William Hubbard said his daughter Aislinn gave birth to her son Seraphim in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion, and Ukrainian officials stopped them from trying to cross the border to Slovakia because Seraphim didn’t have a birth certificate and they were concerned about potential child trafficking.

Hubbard said that Aislinn and Seraphim were able to flee by foot across the mountains and made it safely to Slovakia this weekend. They got documents allowing them to travel across the EU for one year and plan to head to Portugal to get legal documents for Seraphim, Hubbard said.

“She’s out of the war zone, my grandson’s out of the war zone,” Hubbard said. “It’s like a huge weight was lifted off our shoulders.”

