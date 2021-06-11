PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A commercial lobster diver was injured Friday morning when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod, his sister said.

Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for bruising but was lucky to get away without any broken bones.

“I was lobster diving and a humpback whale tried to eat me,” Packard said in a Facebook post on Friday. “I was in his closed mouth for 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out.”

In his post, Packard thanked the Provincetown rescue squad for their help in rescuing him.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, said that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Humpbacks are not aggressive and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.

