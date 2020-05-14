“A kind act of humanity:” Woman snaps photo of officer consoling dog owner in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local woman was able to capture a warm moment between a police officer and a dog owner in Boston.

In the photo Officer James Hosea can be seen consoling a woman who is sitting on the ground near an animal hospital.

The officer had taken that woman to the animal hospital in Jamaica Plain after her dog was hit by a car.

Amy Rozzi, who snapped the photo, says she was sitting in her car when she caught site of the exchange.

“I happened to look up and he was sitting on the ground with her – his arm around her, just consoling her,” Rozzi said. “I thought in this day and age with the virus going on it was such a kind act of humanity right there that I didn’t want it to go unnoticed.”

