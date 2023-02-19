FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Bob Kraft is a “leader on and off the field,” according to Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon, who took to social media to thank Kraft for inviting the fire department to Foxboro at a difficult time.

“We both have teams. Mr. Kraft understood our team had been through a challenging time,” Reardon wrote. “The compassion and sincerity that Mr. Kraft showed to the Duxbury Fire Department will never be forgotten.”

The visit to Gillette Stadium came weeks after firefighters responded to the murder of three young children.

