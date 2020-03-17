A leader on and off the field: Brady steps into new role at Best Buddies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is not just saying goodbye to the Patriots — he is also saying goodbye to some of his best buddies.

The Best Buddies Tom Brady Football challenge has been a way for New Englanders to kick off summer for a number of years and every year, Brady would bring along some of his pals from the Patriots to play alongside groups of young people living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Brady has been heavily involved in the organization for more than 15 years.

Best Buddies was started by Anthony Shriver and help people living with disabilities to build friendships and find employment.

“If you had to isolate it on one person, he’s done more for us in New England than any individual- other than the buddies themselves,” Shriver said of the former Patriots quarterback. “I think it’s been great to see him develop and grow and understand our program so I think he has a lot of passion.”

Shriver said Brady was able to recognize the enormity of the gifts that the buddies brought to the table.

But, in December, he decided to take a step back from his duties as honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannisport.

In a statement following Brady’s decision, Shriver said:

“Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a relentless and committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond the call of duty to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population. We look forward to seeing all of the phenomenal things he will help us accomplish as a global ambassador.”

Brady and his family toured Qatar to promote Best Buddies ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

