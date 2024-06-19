BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox honored baseball icon Willie Mays Tuesday after the hall of fame retired player died at the age of 93.

“A legend and pioneer of the game,” the Red Sox said in a post on X. “Thank you for everything you brought to baseball, Willie.”

The San Francisco Giants in an earlier post on X said Mays died peacefully Tuesday afternoon.

Nicknamed the “Say Hey Kid,” Mays was a two-time MVP and 24-time all star.

His 25-year professional career spanned from 1948 to 1973 and included iconic moments including his 1954 catch in deep center field in the World Series at New York’s Polo Grounds. The play, now known simply as “The Catch,” prompted the MLB to rename its World Series MVP Award in Mays honor.

“Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise,” said MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. in a statement. “From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.”

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Willie’s family, his friends across our game, Giants fans everywhere, and his countless admirers across the world,” he later added.

