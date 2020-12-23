A life well-driven: Beloved Rockland bus driver honored with special send off

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland community gathered to say goodbye to a beloved bus driver a give her a special send-off Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many friends and family members were unable to attend Gerry Demeo’s funeral but that did not stop them from honoring the woman who devoted 37 years of her life to the children.

‘She was just a caring woman,” her daughter Chickie Demeo said. “She loved the kids, loved her job. She said, ‘This is the best job in the world.”

Demeo was given one final ride along her first-ever route and toured the town and schools in her best yellow and black before being laid to rest.

The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home chartered a school bus to escort her funeral procession so mourners could pay their respects.

“This is not something that would have happened for everybody,” President of the home Daniel J. Biggins said. “Gerry was absolutely a special person. She was part of the glue that held the fabric of our community together.”

Demeo actually preplanned her funeral about a decade ago and states she wanted to be buried in a yellow school bus casket.

“She would have loved this — loved this. To do her route,” her daughter said.

It was a fitting end to a life well driven. She was 90-years-old.

