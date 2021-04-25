‘A lifelong dream’: Nonprofit head to announce Patriots’ first round pick

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The leader of a Massachusetts nonprofit will be the person who announces the team’s first-round draft choice to Patriots fans on Thursday.

Don Cox, the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited him to make the announcement because of the foundation’s work during the pandemic. While it previously focused only on military members and veterans, over the past year the foundation provided 5 million meals to New England communities hit hard by the coronavirus, often working with the New England Patriots Foundation.

Cox said he was thrilled to be heading to the draft.

“It will be a lifelong dream to be on that stage to meet the commissioner and meet the people at the NFL and to meet whoever the Patriots’ first round draft pick is,” Cox said. “I’m just excited to be there. I’m excited to see it all!”

