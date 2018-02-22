A list of deals for National Margarita Day 2018

(WHDH) — Thursday marks National Margarita Day! No need to wait until 5 o’clock to celebrate.

Some bars and restaurants are offering great, all-day deals for customers.

Check out a list of some deals below:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get $5 house margaritas Thursday through Sunday, $4 street tacos, $3 chips and salsa

Chili’s: Get the chain’s Chambord Flirt margarita for $5 all day throughout February

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Get a margarita flight with four flavors for $10. Also, two winners from each location will win a pair of Bruins tickets

On the Border: Get a house margarita for $2 when you ask for the restaurant’s special

