BOSTON (WHDH) -

A Green Line trolley caught fire at an MBTA station Saturday, delaying train service.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at Boylston Station shortly before 5 p.m. and found the train’s pantograph, which collects electricity to power the car, on fire, MBTA officials said. Photos showed flames leaping out of the top of the trolley.

Crews extinguished the blaze and no one was injured, officials said. The train was taken out of service, leading to delays in both directions.

Will Cerier said he and a friend were coming back from North Station when they started coughing from ash.

“Generally a little chaotic … we came to Boylston and immediately people were knocking on the door saying ‘you should probably head out,’ Cerier said. “It was pretty surprising how quickly things went awry.”

