BOSTON (WHDH) -

A foot of snow on Carson Beach didn’t stop dozens of swimmers from running into the water Saturday to raise money in the fight against ALS.

The Rally for Nally Plunge was held in South Boston to honor resident Cathy Nally, who was diagnosed with ALS 14 months ago. Since then, she’s become an advocate for research to combat the disease, pushing for the recently-passed Act For ALS bill that will fund $100 million in research for the next five years.

The Nallys became close friends with the family of Pete Frates, whose Ice Bucket Challenge became a national movement to raise money for ALS research. Nally family members said the plunge honored Frates’ legacy as well as their mother’s birthday.

“A little chilly dip this morning — nothing compared to what we’re trying to do and the impact my sister is going to have on a lot of people,” said Ed Hurley, Cathy Nally’s brother.

