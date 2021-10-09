BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans are fired up as the team heads back to Boston and brings baseball to a delayed Marathon Monday.

The Sox tied the American League Division Series 1-1 with a 14-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. They’ll play on Sunday and on Monday as well, meaning that even though it’s October the Sox will have their traditional game while the Boston Marathon is being run. The Marathon was rescheduled to Monday earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that they’re able to be paired in October, kind of makes a weekend that’s maybe a little abnormal a little more normal,” said fan David Griswiler, who is attending game four.

And the late-season games are great news for Fenway vendors, who were already seeing a boom in business over the weekend.

“I think it’s going to be crazy, which is a good thing for all the vendors and restaurants that need it,” said Bob Pagliuca of The Best Sausage Company.

Fans said they were confident the Sox would win the next two games and move on to the next round in the playoffs.

“The Red Sox got it, they’ll carry that momentum tomorrow and the next day, they got it,” said fan Will Faust.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)