BOSTON (WHDH) - A small puppy in need of significant surgery was brought to the MSPCA-Angell after being found by animal control officers in Boston.

The non-profit organization said the pup dubbed “Smudge” is a nine-week-old, bully breed-type dog that was found by Boston Animal Control earlier in May at Charlestown High School.

The officers brought the puppy in when it became clear the stray needed special care as Smudge has a cleft palate, according to Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley.

Image provided by MSPCA-Angell

“We’re the only organization around that has both the medical expertise to perform the surgery she needs, as well as the means to foster and adopt her out when she’s ready for her new home,” Keiley said in a statement.

Keiley also noted the similarities between Smudge and another case earlier this year that involved a Chocolate Lab puppy in need of special care – Valentina, who was rescued in Arizona and flown to Boston to be treated for a vascular ring anomaly, a disorder that results in entrapment and constriction of the esophagus.

“But, unlike [Valentina], Smudge is lucky to be in the same city that we are,” he said in a news release.

Smudge’s surgery is slated to take place at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston and be performed by its director of surgical services, Dr. Michael Pavletic.

Image provided by MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA-Angell said Smudge will remain in foster care until her surgery is scheduled, with an estimate of later this summer.

“Given the complexity of the procedure, Smudge needs to grow and get a little older before she’ll be ready,” Keiley added.

The surgery is expected to cost some $10,000, according to officials. Anyone interested in offsetting the cost can do so by donating at mspca.org/smudge.

